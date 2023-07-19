Monessen fire

Multiple fire companies responded to a structure fire on Summit Avenue in Monessen about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported. Additional information was not available.

Three dogs and a cat died in a house fire on Summit Avenue in Monessen about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to city fire Chief Delmar Hepple. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time. Fire companies responding  included Monessen Fire Department No. 1, Monessen Volunteer Fire Department Hose House No. 2, North Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, Carroll Township, Charleroi and Bentleyville.

