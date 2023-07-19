Three dogs and a cat died in a house fire on Summit Avenue in Monessen about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to city fire Chief Delmar Hepple. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said a firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported, and no one was home at the time. Fire companies responding included Monessen Fire Department No. 1, Monessen Volunteer Fire Department Hose House No. 2, North Belle Vernon, Rostraver Township, Carroll Township, Charleroi and Bentleyville.
Tags
Latest News
- Sports briefs
- Urías, Henderson help Orioles avoid 1st series sweep in 14 months with 8-5 win over Dodgers
- Pfizer reports North Carolina pharmaceutical plant damaged by tornado, no serious injuries
- Northwestern hazing scandal broadens
- Wall Street climbs again to tack more onto its big rally for the year
- Animals perish in Monessen fire
- British Open goes from brown grass to green. Silver is the color that matters.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.