Angel Ridge Animal Rescue will receive a $3,500 grant investment from Petco Love at a ceremony June 28, and the public is invited.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on June 28, Angel Ridge employees and volunteers and representatives from Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation) will gather at the Washington Petco at 70 Trinity Point Drive. Petco Love will present the $3,500 grant to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue for the rescue's lifesaving work in Western Pennsylvania.
“Our investment in Angel Ridge Animal Rescue is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a news release.
“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
Since 1999, Petco Love has worked to make communities and pet families stronger and healthier through $330 million in investments for adoption and animal lifesaving efforts. The nonprofit, in partnership with Petco, helps more than 4,000 organizations, including Angel Ridge, place animals in loving homes. To date, Petco Love and its partners have helped more than 6.5 million pets find their fur-ever homes.
Angel Ridge was founded the same year as Petco Love, and is funded primarily through private donations. The animal rescue shelters abused, abandoned and senior dogs, cats and horses on 50 acres nestled in Washington. The grant from Petco will allow Angel Ridge to continue its work of rescuing animals in need in Pennsylvania and beyond.
To learn more about Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, or to donate, visit https://www.angelridgeanimalrescue.org/.
For more on Petco Love, go to https://petcolove.org/.