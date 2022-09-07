Emus Found

Courtesy of Aram Asarian

This screenshot from a video taken by Aram Asarian shows him feeding spinach emus Stevie and Nicks after they were brought back to his North Bethlehem Township farm Monday afternoon.

It was an “emu-tional” reunion on Labor Day for Aram Asarian and his two wayward emus.

The gentleman farmer from North Bethlehem Township found the emus he named Stevie and Nicks in a field a couple miles from his property Monday after they spent several days on the lam, and he was able to corral the birds in his Jeep to bring them home.

