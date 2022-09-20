An Amwell Township man pleaded guilty Monday to making a threatening phone call to state Rep. Pam Snyder’s district office in Carmichaels last year, but he denied that he rhetorically asked a worker whether he should bring a gun to “handle this big-boy style.”
Anthony James Burnworth, 47, pleaded guilty in Greene County Court to misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct as part of his plea agreement, and was immediately sentenced to serve 30 days on house arrest followed by 14 months on probation.
While Burnworth admitted to calling Snyder’s district office on Dec. 2 and causing a disturbance after he received unsatisfactory answers about his unemployment benefits, he claimed to have no recollection of what he actually said. His threat to bring a gun to the office at 104 S. Market St. prompted two workers inside to call police, lock the front door and hide in a back room.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo asked Burnworth several questions during the plea hearing, including whether he said “Do I need to get a gun and handle this big-boy style?” as Cumberland Township police alleged in their charging documents.
“No, that’s not true,” Burnworth said in response to the specific quote. “I’m not going to admit to that.”
His defense attorney, Adam Belletti, tried to smooth over the situation as Russo continued to probe Burnworth about the incident.
“I think he’s admitting to making the call and causing the disturbance,” Belletti said.
That brought a line of questioning from Greene County Judge Jeffry Grimes as he appeared concerned about Burnworth admitting to the facts of the case as part of his plea.
“Is it the exact quote you disagree with? Do you admit to making the phone call and causing a disturbance?” Grimes asked.
“Yes,” Burnworth responded.
“You disagree with saying that (quote)?” Grimes continued.
“Yes,” Burnworth responded again.
“You don’t have criminal charges because you made a phone call,” Grimes said. “It’s with what you said.”
Burnworth ultimately admitted to making the threatening phone call that caused the police response, but he was adamant that he never said he planned to “handle this big-boy style.”
More serious felony terroristic threats charges were amended during the hearing to the disorderly conduct and harassment misdemeanors as part of the plea deal, while felony terrorism and aggravated assault charges were dismissed by a lower court since Burnworth never actually went to the office.
After the hearing, Russo said he was pleased with the outcome and that he personally spoke with Snyder to get her blessing on the plea deal.
“I think he admitted to the disruption his phone call caused, which was sufficient for the plea,” Russo said while also noting Burnworth must undergo a mental health evaluation and anger management classes. “It’s our job to make sure everyone gets the help they need.”
Snyder could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
In addition to house arrest and probation, Burnworth is not to have any contact with Snyder or three employees involved in the situation. He also is not permitted to be in contact with any of Snyder’s district offices.
Burnworth will be given time served for the four days he spent in the Greene County jail following his arrest and before posting $50,000 bond. He is permitted to leave his house to go to work during the remaining 26 days of his house arrest.
“I’m going to do my 14 months (on probation) and behave,” Burnworth told the court. “I want this to be over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.