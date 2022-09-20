An Amwell Township man pleaded guilty Monday to making a threatening phone call to state Rep. Pam Snyder’s district office in Carmichaels last year, but he denied that he rhetorically asked a worker whether he should bring a gun to “handle this big-boy style.”

Anthony James Burnworth, 47, pleaded guilty in Greene County Court to misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct as part of his plea agreement, and was immediately sentenced to serve 30 days on house arrest followed by 14 months on probation.

