An Amwell Township man accused of molesting a young girl on multiple occasions in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday to corruption of minors and was sentenced to state prison.
David A. Rugg, 66, 215 Headley Road, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to the felony charge and was immediately sentenced by Judge Valarie Costanzo to serve 2½ to 5 years in prison.
He was arrested by state police last April and accused of molesting the girl over several months in 2020. He was facing additional charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault and indecent assault of a person under 13, all of which were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea on the felony corruption of minors charge.
Rugg must register on the state police’s Megan’s Law sexual offender registry as part of the plea.