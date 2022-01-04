State police charged an Amwell Township man last week for the sexual assault of a 12-year-old.
Stanley Russell Luffy Jr., 78, of Van Kirk Ridge Road, faces several felonies for sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors. He faces an additional misdemeanor charge for indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.
According to court documents, Luffy is accused of telling the child to look up pornographic websites.
The child told their parents that Luffy touched them inappropriately and performed sex acts on them.
According to police, the alleged abuse took place at Luffy’s home and began at the start of last summer.
Luffy was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge Ethan Ward. He was released from the Washington County jail after posting $50,000 bond through a professional bondsman.