An Amwell Township man is in jail after being accused of threatening to bring a gun to state Rep. Pam Snyder’s Carmichaels office.
Anthony James Burnworth, 47, of 163 E. Hillsboro Road, is charged by Cumberland Township police with felonies for terrorism, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
According to police, Burnworth called Snyder’s office at 104 S. Market St. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday about an issue he was having with his unemployment benefits. When an office employee tried to refer the suspect to a federal representative who could better assist him, he became irate, court documents state.
“Do I need to get a gun and handle this big-boy style?” Burnworth allegedly said to the employee, according to the complaint.
The employee hung up on Burnworth, and he called back a few minutes later. In the second call, Burnworth said he was “going to handle this big-boy style,” before hanging up, according to police.
The employees locked the door and continued working in a back room, out of sight, the complaint states.
Burnworth was arraigned Thursday night before District Judge David Balint, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $50,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Lee Watson for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Dec. 13.