A 79-year-old man accused of molesting a preteen child was held for court following his preliminary hearing Monday morning.
District Judge John Bruner ordered Stanley Russell Luffy Jr. to stand trial on all felony charges after state police said he sexually assaulted the 12-year-old last summer at his Amwell Township home.
Luffy faces felony charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, corruption of minors, sex assault and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Bruner dismissed a misdemeanor charge of assaulting a person with a mental disability.
Police said Luffy told the child to search for pornographic websites and also molested the child beginning last summer at his Van Kirk Ridge Road home. He has been free on $50,000 bond since his arrest Dec. 30.