As the COVID-19 crisis continues, state police have been making fewer arrests and responding to fewer vehicle accidents throughout Pennsylvania.
State police are making week-by-week statistics available on its website. Troop B, which covers Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties, as well as Belle Vernon, did not provide weekly statistics specific to its jurisdiction.
State police uses the final week of February as its “baseline” for total calls for service, criminal offenses, property crimes, crashes, arrests and DUI arrests. The website then provides weekly statistics for their activities beginning on March 14.
From Feb. 22 to 28, state police handled 2,317 criminal offenses; 667 property crimes; 1,235 crashes; 1,286 arrests ,and 420 driving under the influence arrests.
From April 4 to 10, the most recent week that data was available on state police’s website, shows that total criminal offenses were down to 214.
There were 70 property crimes recorded, and state police responded to 309 crashes. State police made 224 arrests and 110 DUI arrests.