More than $60,000 was raised Saturday in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Wild Things Park. According to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s website, 225 participants and 37 teams took part. As in 2021, SP Floors and Design Center from McMurray was the top fundraising team. “Team Family” will have raised more than $10,000, once all of its donations are counted. “We’re over $60,000 and we’re still counting,” said Lynzy Groves, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “The business community really came out for Washington this year. We’re exceptionally thrilled with how everything went.” Groves said the goal for sponsorship money was $20,000, and $30,000 was received.Fundraising continues through Dec. 31. Visit act.alz.org/washington to donate.
