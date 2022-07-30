The Greater Pennsylvania Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with Busy Beaver Building Centers in August to raise funds for the Pittsburgh Walk to end Alzheimer’s, scheduled for Oct. 8 at Highmark Stadium.
From Aug. 1-31, shoppers at 25 area Busy Beaver locations, including the Washington store at 1281 West Chestnut St., can donate by rounding up their purchase at checkout.
Busy Beaver started round-up campaigns in July 2020, due to the national change shortage. Each month, the company supports a different charity and all proceeds raised throughout the month go to that charity. To date, the company has raised more than $300,000 for local charities through round-up campaigns.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.