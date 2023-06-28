Playing in the World Series of Poker might not have been in the cards for Nate Swart but dealing them was.

Swart, of Washington, who always wanted to take part in the high-stakes tournament, turned his passion for poker into a career, dealing the final table in Event No. 42 in the current World Series in Las Vegas – the $800 No Limit Hold’em Deepstack, which was streamed on pokergo.com. A sizable pot was at stake, with the winner collecting about $340,000 and second place fetching roughly $218,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In