Alta Vista Business Park formally welcomed another company Tuesday as the build-out of the Fallowfield Township park nears capacity.

The ribbon was cut at the 35,000-square-foot building at 204 Simko Boulevard, the result of a merger of the Tustin Group and DeLattre Corp.

