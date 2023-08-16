Alta Vista Business Park formally welcomed another company Tuesday as the build-out of the Fallowfield Township park nears capacity.
The ribbon was cut at the 35,000-square-foot building at 204 Simko Boulevard, the result of a merger of the Tustin Group and DeLattre Corp.
“Today is a much anticipated celebration,” Jamie Colecchi, CEO of the Mon Valley Alliance, said of the $4.5 million project. “Businesses like Tustin now have a place to accommodate their current and future growth in the park and be able to remain in the mid-Mon Valley.”
A state grant covered $1 million and another $1 million is covered by a grant from the Washington County Local Share Account. The Mon Valley Alliance will pick up the remaining $2.5 million tab.
Tustin has been operating out of Alta Vista since June 15.
The partnership between the two HVAC companies took shape as Tustin acquired DeLattre in November 2020 as part of its expansion to Pittsburgh from its roots in the Delaware and Lehigh valleys and southern New Jersey.
“This building really gives us the opportunity to add people to our organization, train them, develop them and grow our business,” said Steve Fluck, president of the Tustin Group. “When we made this acquisition we really didn’t know how quickly we could grow this thing, and to be able to double the business within three years has been super exciting.”
Marty DeLattre, who bought DeLattre Corp. from his father in the mid-1980s, said he was looking for a partner and found a fit with Tustin.
“This building is a huge step in our growth,” he said. “We were kind of contained where we were and we have grown the company significantly, and now with this building we can really expand it. I think it’s good for the Valley and good for everyone involved.”
Alta Vista, along with Donora and Speers industrial parks, are overseen by the Mon Valley Alliance.
Colecchi said Alta Vista is almost fully developed with just two lots available for sale.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta said she has a long history with the DeLattre family and is pleased to see how the company has grown from its former facility in Monongahela.
“It’s so gratifying to be able to stand here and see this business that has been a staple in the Mon Valley has grown by leaps and bounds,” she said. “To know that this whole area is nearly full, that is incredible.”
Colecchi said stay tuned for what is to come at the business park.
“The next project will bring about new partnerships,” he said. “It’s almost full, and we’re getting there.”
