Most of Washington County’s Courthouse Square office building will be open to the general public by appointment only through the end of the year because of the recent surge of the novel coronavirus.
An exception is the department of Sheriff Samuel Romano, who is using the public meeting room on the first floor of Courthouse Square for those seeking licenses to carry a concealed firearm.
The application process is being handled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding county holidays. No appointment is needed.
According to the announcement, public access to the building without an appointment will resume at 9 a.m. Jan. 4.
Until then, those who want to visit Courthouse Square will need to contact individual departments to schedule an appointment.
To access a directory of phone numbers for county offices, visit http:www.co.washington.pa.us.
The precaution was taken in light of the mitigation orders from Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to protect the health and safety of both employees and residents. Similar measures were put into place last March, remaining in effect until Washington County gradually reopened as summer approached.
Information about Courthouse offices is available at http:www.washingtoncourts.us.