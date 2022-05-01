Caleb Palmer is a 6-year-old with big dreams: designing tanks for the United States Army.
Caleb's parents, David and Hwan Palmer of Upper St. Clair, said Caleb gained an interest in tanks last year. He was drawing new designs daily, and asked his father to send them to the army.
David found a couple generals involved with tank design and development and sent them a note with some of Caleb's drawings.
"They, to our surprise, sent back thank-you notes and invited Caleb to visit them at the U.S. Army Tank and Armaments Command in Detroit, Mich.," David said in an email.
Caleb was in a state of shock when he heard the news.
"I was like, 'No way. No way I get to do that,'" Caleb said in a phone interview.
In the letter, Maj. Gen. Darren Werner thanked Caleb for his ideas and encouraged him to stay focused on his education.
"It is rare to find such focus at your young age, and I hope it continues into your future," Werner wrote.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Caleb and his parents traveled to Michigan to meet with Werner and Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean.
Dean sat with Caleb as they went through his portfolio of tank designs. Caleb let Dean in on some ideas to improve the Army's tanks, such as doing something about their dismal gas mileage.
"I suggested maybe doing an electric tank," Caleb said.
Caleb toured the facility and even got the opportunity to sit inside of one.
"He got to go into the main facility. They even set up a room for Caleb to see body armor, and to wear and touch it. It's amazing, and even for us, a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Hwan said in a phone interview.
The family drove through Sandusky, Ohio, on their way home to Pennsylvania, which proved to be the perfect cap to a patriotic trip.
"We saw seven bald eagles," Hwan said. "Never saw that in Pittsburgh."