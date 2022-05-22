Once a month, a group of women gathers in sisterhood, shares stories and has some laughs, while conducting business.
They are the women of the Women's Army Corps Veterans Association - Army Women United Pittsburgh Keystone Chapter 120.
Fourteen members of the group got together May 14 at Gianna Via's Restaurant in Whitehall for their latest meeting, a meeting at which the 80th anniversary of the formation of the Women's Army Corps was celebrated.
The Women's Army Corps was the women's branch of the U.S. Army. It was created as an auxiliary unit on May 15, 1942 and converted to active duty status on July 1, 1943.
Chapter 120 has been in operation since 2013, receiving its charter and becoming fully sanctioned by Congress in 2015. It has grown from its original membership of seven women to its current total of 44.
"Our purpose is to serve other veterans, particularly women," said member Chris Conner of Bethel Park.
It's not just limited to women from the Pittsburgh area. Marie O'Brien came to the meeting from her home in Todd (Huntingdon County). There are other members of Chapter 120 from states such as Iowa, Illinois, California, Texas and Alabama.
Phyllis McKee, chapter president, said the local chapter started when she decided to try to locate "as many of my army buddies as I could."
That spurred the North Hills resident to attend a convention of the Women's Army Corps in 2012 in Arizona. She found herself on the same flight home as current chapter members Vickie Hajduk, second vice president and treasurer, and Robin Benkart, immediate past national president.
"The three of us were on the plane coming back and we thought why don't we start a chapter here in Pittsburgh," McKee recalled.
As they worked to start a local chapter, they discovered there had been a Pittsburgh Chapter in the 1940s - Chapter 2.
"We tried our best to get that number back," McKee said, but the bi-laws would not permit it.
So with that in mind, on every piece of material in which Chapter 120 is written the 2 is bigger than the other numbers, including the shirts the women sported at the May 14 meeting.
Hajduk, who lives in Bridgeville but soon will be moving back to her home state of Oregon, said the association added Army Women's United to its title because a lot of the members were not in the Women's Army Corps, which disbanded in 1978.
"Anyone after that was in the Army," she explained. "We wanted to let them know that they're included for recruiting and whatnot into our organization."
Those involved say they gain quite a bit from their involvement in the chapter.
"Just the sisterhood," Conner said. "We all have something in common. We never knew each other before and yet, we have a common history."
Emily Drake, who turns 97 on July 4, agrees that there are many benefits to being in the group.
"The comradeship and the joy of sharing our service experience," she said.
There are a number of service projects underway. Members are collecting tote bags to donate to Operation Troop Appreciation, which provides items to active and veteran members of the Armed Forces to contribute to their morale and well being.
They also are collecting lightly-used purses to be donated to Veterans Place on Washington Boulevard. Items women may need will be placed in the purses, which will be given to female veterans.
Also, medications are being collected to send to those in need in Ukraine, plus a pickle jar is present at meetings for donations to be made for various causes.
"If we hear of someone who needs help, we help them," McKee said. "If we can't guide them to where they need to be going, we do what we can for them."
Around the holidays, the members of Chapter 120 adopt one or two female veterans and their families.
"We provide a Christmas for them," Conner said. "We get a list of what they need or want."
In 2021, a family of five was supplied four gifts for each and $800 worth of gift cards.
There also are fundraisers, such as bracelets sold by the members.
There's still room for more women in the chapter. Those interested may call Conner at 412-833-1452.
It's not limited to just army veterans, as members of all branches are welcome.
"It's just a great group of girls," McKee said.