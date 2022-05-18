A Pittsburgh man is in jail after he ran over a Bethel Park police officer last week.
Jack Lawrence Scola, 28, faces a felony of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of accidents involving personal injury or death and driving and the influence.
According to court records, Scola was driving through a construction zone at the intersection of Library and Bethel Church roads at about 8:50 p.m. May 13.
While a flagger was keeping traffic from travelling north on Library, Scola pulled out of the line and into the southbound lane to swerve around the flagger.
According to the criminal complaint, Officer Scott Zinsmeister moved into the center of the intersection to stop Scola. As he approached the driver's side of the vehicle, Scola began driving away.
Zinsmeister grabbed the driver's side mirror. The mirror broke off, causing Zinsmeister to fall the ground and partially under the truck. Scola then drove over Zinsmeister's legs and lower torso.
Zinsmeister was transported to UPMC Mercy for treatment. According to Bethel Park police, he has since been released. Police did not disclose the specific nature of his injuries.
The incident was captured by traffic cameras. A witness also followed Scola and relayed the license plate number to police. Police tracked the vehicle to the 100 block of Bartley Road, where Scola was taken into custody.
District Judge Craig Stephens sent Scola to the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. May 26.
This is the second time this month a Bethel Park officer has been hit while on the job. On May 3, Richard Anthony Caporal was arrested for hitting an officer who was conducting a traffic stop.