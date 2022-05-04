Duquesne Light Company is offering "microgrants" of up to $10,000 to nonprofits in Allegheny and Beaver counties.
The Community Impact Grants (CIG) program is meant to provide funding for efforts in environmental justice, education and social equity.
There is a total of $250,000 available. A nonprofit organization with an operating budget of $500,000 or less is eligible for apply, as are larger organizations that are applying on behalf of a community group.
“We are thrilled to launch another round of Community Impact Grants following last year’s enthusiastic response to the program,” said Sam Hartzman, community relations manager at Duquesne Light, in a press release. “We know there are many projects and organizations throughout the Pittsburgh region that align with our company’s values and are doing incredible things in the areas of environmental justice, education and social equity. We can’t wait to see what new partnerships we will forge through this new round of funding.”