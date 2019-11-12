Washington officials want to have Allison Avenue paved by the end of the month, in preparation for Jefferson Avenue’s reconstruction in the spring.
City Councilman Ken Westcott said at a recent meeting that he’s anticipating “traffic picking up on Allison” when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation starts to reconstruct Jefferson Avenue in the spring.
Allison Avenue runs parallel with Jefferson from Hall Avenue on the south end up past Henderson Avenue. From Tyler Avenue and south, Allison is one-way.
Westcott said the plan is to have Allison fully milled and paved by Nov. 24, and to fund it through liquid fuel funds. The parts of the road that will be paved are from Tyler to Montgomery avenues, and from Third Street to West Hallam Avenue.
The other blocks of Allison have recently been paved and won’t need to be done, Westcott said.
PennDOT is expected to begin the approximate $12.6 million Jefferson Avenue project in the spring. PennDOT released plans last year calling for Jefferson, from Henderson to the Wylie Avenue intersection, to be milled and resurfaced, including a portion of Wylie from that intersection to Interstate 70’s ramp.
From Wylie to Tyler will be reconstructed, meaning the road will be excavated to the sub-base and rebuilt.
The plan includes adding traffic lights at the I-70 ramps and widening the road there to add turn lanes.
The construction is expected to take two years.