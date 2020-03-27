Allegheny County added 25 new positive coronavirus cases Friday to its count with no new deaths occurring from the disease.
Allegheny's total cases reached 158 in a county that remained under a stay-home order imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The department said it is still tracing the contacts of people who have tested positive and is recommending self-quarantine when needed.
"We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community," the county stated in a news release.
Most of the people who have fallen ill with the virus in Allegheny are between the ages of 25 and 49, making up 42 percent of the cases. Twenty-five of the total number of patients required hospitalization. There have been two deaths from the disease in that county.
State health department Sec. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the pandemic in the state at 2 p.m. today.