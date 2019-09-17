An Allegheny County man is in custody on accusations he charged at a man in Peters Township with a knife while wearing a ski mask late Friday.
District Judge Jesse Pettit sent the suspect, Ryan P. Quaill, 43, of Brentwood, to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond after Peters police arrested him in a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m.
The victim, Christopher Wilson, told police the suspect, who also wore a white bandanna and black hooded sweatshirt, rushed him out of darkness at a residence in the 100 block of Woodside Drive.
Wilson said he was with Quaill’s estranged wife, Grace Quaill, at the time inspecting about $780 in damages to four tires that had been punctured on his pickup truck, charging documents indicate.
Wilson also said he grabbed Ryan Quaill’s arm and threw him to the ground, where they rolled around for a few minutes. Grace Quaill intervened and suffered a bloody lip and scratches and bruises to an arm, police allege.
Police later learned Ryan Quaill was captured on video surveillance sneaking around the house and stabbing the tires.
Ryan Quaill was under a no trespassing order from Pettit to stay away from the property.
Police charged him with aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of a crime, trespassing, loitering and prowling, driving under the influence and criminal mischief.