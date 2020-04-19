MONONGAHELA - A Forward Township man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday near the Monongahela Bridge in Washington County.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Chance Borgese, 21, of Forward Township, was pronounced dead at 8:21 p.m. where the crash occurred at Route 88 and Chestnut Street.
The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
Warco said Borgese lost control of his vehicle while traveling north before it struck a guardrail and came to a stop in the southbound lanes about 8:20 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Monongahela police investigated the crash.