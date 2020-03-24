The death toll from coronavirus continued to rise in Pennsylvania Tuesday, including a second death in Allegheny County, health departments reported.
The death in Allegheny involved a woman in her 70s whose case was unknown to county officials until after medics responded to a 911 call wearing personal protective equipment, said county spokeswoman Aime Downs.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual on their loss," health department director Debra Bogen stated in a news release.
Bogen said the victim had no recent travel, but did have other medical problems that may have delayed recognition of COVID-19.
Members of her family were self-isolating. She was not hospitalized at the time of her death, and the medical examiner's office was investigating the case.
The number of statewide cases increased by 207 overnight, taking the total number of them to 851, affecting 40 counties and including four new deaths, the state Health Department said.
Allegheny said it had 58 additional cases of the virus overnight and that six of those patients were hospitalized. There were 106 positive COVID-19 cases in the county, which was among seven in the state that were under a stay-home order by Gov. Tom Wolf in stepped-up efforts Monday to slow the spread of the virus.
Washington County saw two new cases of the virus, taking its total to nine Tuesday. Westmoreland County had 11 cases of COVID-19 as of that morning, the state said.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.