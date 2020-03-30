Forty-nine Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19 as the number of new positive cases continued to rise today statewide.
The state Health Department said there were 11 new deaths Sunday from the virus as the number of cases also continued to increase in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Washington and Greene counties.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” health department Sec. Rachel Levine said today.
Gov. Tom Wolf has issued stay-home orders in 22 counties, including Washington, Westmoreland and Allegheny, in an attempt to slow the community spread of COVID-19.
"We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must,” Levine said.
Allegheny County experienced 25 new coronavirus cases overnight, the county's health department said today.
No new deaths were recorded in Allegheny, where two people have died from COVID-19.
"We strongly urge all people in Allegheny County to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus in our community," the department stated in a news release.
Thirty-eight of the 290 people who had tested positive for the virus required hospitalization.
State health department Sec. Rachel Levine is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania at 2 p.m. today.
