South Fayette Township is among four municipalities selected to receive grant funding totaling $203,888 for road improvement projects to reduce stormwater impacts and erosion.
The Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road (DGLVR) program, administered by ACCD, funds projects on or around roads that are unpaved or are paved and receive less than 500 cars per day in traffic. This program encourages environmentally sensitive maintenance practices intended to improve interactions between roads, streams and ecosystems across the state.
In South Fayette Township, a $105,910 grant will be used to replace and realign an undersized stream crossing and improve the passage of aquatic organisms. The award will also stabilize stream banks, which will reduce sediment deposition and help prevent the low-volume road from sliding into the stream as the condition of the banks deteriorate.
“The road system can have a significant impact on our water quality when stormwater runoff causes sediment from unpaved or poorly paved roads to erode into a nearby stream,” said Riley Sunday, an agriculture conservationist. “Each year, this program makes a difference in our community by minimizing erosion, preventing or repairing landslides and ultimately improving the health of our streams.”
Other selected projects are being undertaken in Oakdale, Coraopolis and Bradford Woods.
Low Volume Road applications were received from municipalities across Allegheny County. Each application was reviewed for its adherence to program parameters, application detail, environmental impact and projected cost.
Dirt and Gravel Road applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. Interested municipalities should contact ACCD for project eligibility.