The Allegheny County Health Department announced Sunday that two additional cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to four.
The individuals are adults, both in their 60s. One person is hospitalized, and the other is in isolation at home.
As with the two previous cases, also involving people ages 60 and older, the health department has begun a contact investigation. Officials will continue to follow up with all individuals identified as close contacts of the two known cases and will enforce appropriate quarantine measures.
Additional information regarding these cases cannot be released in order to protect patient privacy and confidentiality, according to the health department.
Along with the Allegheny County cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health today on Sunday confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19, all in the central or eastern part of the state: one in Bucks County, two in Cumberland County, one in Delaware County, one in Lehigh County, one in Luzerne County, three in Monroe County, four in Montgomery County and two in Philadelphia County.
All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. The new confirmed cases bring the statewide total to 63.
