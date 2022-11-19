SWAT Raid

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

A Washington County sheriff’s vehicle drives by 704 Monongahela Avenue in North Charleroi where Keaundre Crews was arrested Friday morning on homicide charges in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting death of Jaisen Irwin in Finleyville.

Washington County detectives arrested a Fallowfield man who they believe pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting in Finleyville last month.

Keaundre Crews, 29, of 1590 Grange Road, faces a homicide charge as well as felonies of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

