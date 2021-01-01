Washington, PA (15301)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this morning...changing to all rain. High 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 42F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.