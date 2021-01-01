A second person is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 21 robbery of a store in Langeloth.
Smith Township police filed conspiracy to commit robbery and related charges against Frank Joseph Dessify, 40, accusing him of planning with his stepsister to rob a clerk in Tucker's Market, court records show.
Police also accused Dessify, of 101 Eleanor St., Langeloth, of driving Nikki Lynn Clark, 28, of Chartiers Township, to the market at 1438 Langeloth Road to carry out the 5:30 p.m. robbery.
Clark was arrested in the crime on Christmas Day and lodged in Washington County jail on $150,000 bond.
District Judge Gary Havelka issued Dessify's charges Thursday in a summons.