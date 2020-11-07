A Pittsburgh woman faces charges after being accused of firing a gunshot at a woman with whom she had been fighting in the parking lot of an East Pike Street bar in Canonsburg Oct. 17.
Borough police said that while they were on patrol just before 11 p.m., they saw a large fight in the parking lot. According to the criminal complaint, the officer saw a woman standing over another woman, who had been lying on her back.
Then the officer saw the person fire a handgun at the ground where the victim was.
Police identified the shooter as 23-year-old Kayla Rashawn Thomas, who told police that the gun went off accidentally. Police watched surveillance footage of the incident that showed Thomas shoving the victim, Shaelynn Saunoras, to the ground with one hand and firing the gun with the other before putting the gun in a vehicle, the complaint said.
The footage matched information Thomas gave police, the complaint said. Saunoras also told police that “she did not believe that Kayla fired the shot at her intentionally,” the complaint said.
Thomas was charged with recklessly endangering another person, harassment and disorderly conduct.