James Brice

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Former Donora Police Superintendent James Brice is seeking to be reinstated to his position.

DONORA – Allegations that led to the termination of former Police Superintendent James Brice were revealed at a hearing Thursday before the borough’s civil service commission.

Among the allegations cited during the hearing included being intoxicated on the job, failing to respond to 911 and backup calls, allowing unauthorized access to police databases, and failing to take inventory of the police evidence room.

