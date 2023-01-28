DONORA – Allegations that led to the termination of former Police Superintendent James Brice were revealed at a hearing Thursday before the borough’s civil service commission.
Among the allegations cited during the hearing included being intoxicated on the job, failing to respond to 911 and backup calls, allowing unauthorized access to police databases, and failing to take inventory of the police evidence room.
Brice was terminated by council in August, but the statement of charges against him was not revealed at the time. He is seeking reinstatement and back pay.
Brice has denied the accusations, and his attorney, Massimo Terzigni, sought to have them dropped for lack of evidence, referring to the allegations as being vague.
“In (33) years as a superintendent he has never received a negative review,” Terzigni said during Thursday’s hearing. “This is nothing more than a hit job orchestrated by a councilman with a grudge ... You will hear testimony about how (Councilman Joseph) Greco almost immediately upon being sworn in took steps to have him fired from his position.”
Greco worked on the police force with Brice before retiring and is a member of the civil service commission.
Terzigni sought to have Greco recuse himself from the civil service commission. That motion was denied.
Greco claimed he could be impartial and holds no grudge against Brice.
“I had great respect for Jim, and I still do,” Greco said. “I think he is a hell of a police officer, one of the top five in the county. I have no animosity toward Jimmy whatsoever. I knew the allegations against him. I voted for his termination, as the majority of council did, strictly on the investigation and recommendation of Attorney (Chris) Gabriel.”
Greco also is listed as a witness in the hearing.
Gabriel is representing the borough in the case and called four witnesses Thursday – former Mayor James McDonough, current Council President Michael McDowell, Patrolman Michael Parry and former patrolman Keith Charlton.
McDonough referred to the atmosphere of the police department under Brice as “horrible” and “back-stabbing,” while McDowell felt directives weren’t followed.
Parry was named acting chief in August 2021, holding the post for a little more than two months. He said Brice held that against him and would not back up him or Charlton when they were on police calls when backup was necessary.
“He fails to show up on 90% of the calls,” Parry testified. “For the past two years, it’s been a complete nightmare. I have a target on my back.”
Brice had been with the department since 1980.
The hearing was continued until 10 a.m. Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.