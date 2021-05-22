CANONSBURG – All-Clad – whose line of cookware products is a staple in many commercial and home kitchens – celebrated its 50th anniversary Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning outside its factory in Canonsburg.
During the ceremony, Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome presented a proclamation to All-Clad’s chief operating officer, Dan Taylor, declaring May 21 an official Canonsburg holiday, “All-Clad Day.”
“For generations, All-Clad Metalcrafters has been revolutionizing the cookware category with innovative products designed for both home cooks and professional chefs,” Taylor said during a speech.
The company, which has been manufacturing cookware products since 1971, employs about 160 union workers and 53 salary workers.
“Our 50th anniversary is not only a celebration of our heritage and innovation, it is also a time that we continue to celebrate the passionate cooks across the nation, both in their homes and professional kitchens, who make All-Clad part of the meals that they cook and share,” Taylor said. “Our company could have started anywhere, but our founders picked Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, because it offered benefits that no other place could.”
Taylor called Canonsburg metal workers “the most skilled in the world,” due to this region’s history with the steel and aluminum industries.
“Just like our founder, we’re proud to be from Pennsylvania, and that our cookware is bonded, engineered and assembled in the United States of America,” he said. “We look forward to continue crafting the best cookware in the world right here for generations to come.”
Rhome read the proclamation to the many community members and employees present for the ceremony.
“During its 50 years, All-Clad has revolutionized the cookware industry with its deeply rooted union between metalcraft and cooking,” Rhome read.
Members of the borough council were in attendance along with representatives from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Canonsburg Chamber of Commerce. The three county commissioners also were present.
Commissioner Diana Irey-Vaughan thanked All-Clad employees and founders for choosing Washington County and staying here.
“In a way you’re part of all of our families,” she said. “We use your cookware, so you’re part of every family meal, every holiday celebration that we have in our home.”