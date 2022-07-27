A Beaver County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Canton Township couple who overdosed and died last year.

Zaeshown Kimbrew, 21, of Aliquippa, pleaded in Washington County Court to two felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and one unrelated charge of possession with intent to deliver and was immediately sentenced by Judge Valarie Costanzo to serve six to 12 years in prison.

