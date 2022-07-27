A Beaver County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a Canton Township couple who overdosed and died last year.
Zaeshown Kimbrew, 21, of Aliquippa, pleaded in Washington County Court to two felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and one unrelated charge of possession with intent to deliver and was immediately sentenced by Judge Valarie Costanzo to serve six to 12 years in prison.
Kimbrew and two other men were accused of delivering the deadly batch of drugs to David and Nannette Dennick, whose bodies were found inside their Mark Avenue home Feb. 27, 2021. As part of his plea agreement, Kimbrew will be required to attain his high school equivalency degree and take vocational courses while serving his sentence.
That was welcome news to David Dennick’s daughter, Alicia Bailey, who thanked Kimbrew for pleading guilty and not putting her family through a trial. She asked Kimbrew to better himself while in prison and then make something of his life after he’s released.
“That’s what I think I want most from this,” Bailey said during her victim impact statement. “I’m not getting my dad back.”
Bailey said she did not know her father was using drugs at the time of his death and she had to research what fentanyl was to understand what happened to him.
“I got introduced to an entire new world because of this,” she said.
Kimbrew, who attended the proceeding through video conferencing, said he was sorry for causing the couple’s deaths and wanted to improve himself while in prison.
“I apologize to the families. No one should lose their life, no matter the cause,” he said. “I hope for the best for y’all, and I hope for the best for me.”
“I’m sure the families appreciate your apology, although they’re suffering greatly right now,” Costanzo said before sentencing Kimbrew.
While Kimbrew avoided a trial with the plea agreement, the case is far from over because his two other co-defendants are still facing charges. Lorenzo Brian Lloyd, 35, of Washington, rejected a plea deal with prosecutors to serve five to 10 years in prison and told his attorney he wanted to go to trial, although he has another plea court hearing scheduled for Aug. 26. The other defendant Mitchell William Logan, 29, of Washington, is still awaiting trial in the case.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!