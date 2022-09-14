Generic Police Car

An Aleppo man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to gun charges stemming from two traffic stops.

Chester Aaron Hostutler, 35, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by an unlawful drug user, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice.

