A librarian at Albert Gallatin High School has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of going to the school intoxicated.
Shawn Robert Chory, 51, of McClellandtown, was cited Thursday by Albert Gallatin Chief of School Police James Pierce for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at the high school Tuesday.
One of the non-traffic citations filed with District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock stated Chory “definitely did appear in a public place (school) manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to a degree that he may endanger himself or other persons or property or annoy persons in his vicinity.”
The other said Chory “definitely with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm or recklessly creating a risk.”
Christopher Pegg, Albert Gallatin district superintendent, said Chory was placed on administrative leave.
“When the incident occurred Tuesday, he was immediately detained,” Pegg said Friday. “He will not be in the school anytime soon. We’ll follow the procedure and do whatever we have to and go from there.”
Chory had been recently hired as the Monessen High School baseball coach.
Gina Naccarato, Monessen athletic director, said she received Chory’s letter of resignation Thursday night.
Assistant coach Michael Etheridge will assume the role of head coach in the interim.
“We’re in the process of hiring another person to come in,” Naccarato said.
Chory was part of what essentially turned out to be a swap of baseball coaches between Monessen and Bentworth high schools.
Chory coached at Bentworth last season before his position was opened. Former longtime Monessen coach Bill Matush was hired to succeed Chory at Bentworth.
As of Friday, Chory had not yet entered a plea for his citations.
