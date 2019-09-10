An Alabama man was jailed Monday following a carjacking in Bentleyville last week that involved a juvenile.
State police said the teen was working Sept. 4 at the Pilot Truck Stop, 205 Wilson Road. He had just returned to work from a dinner break about 7:30 p.m. and was eating in his vehicle in front of the building. A man was sitting nearby, but the teen didn’t “pay him any attention,” according to the criminal complaint.
At least, that is, not until the man accused, Kenneth Lee Hibbs, 28, of Foley, Ala., entered the passenger door of his car, moved the teen’s backpack and demanded he start driving. Hibbs told the teen to drive them from the area, “or they were both going to die,” the complaint said.
Hibbs demanded the juvenile take him east on Interstate 70 and that he “drive faster,” the complaint said. They drove 20 miles before pulling off the roadway between mile markers 56 and 57 near the New Stanton exit about 8 p.m., police said.
The teen told police that Hibbs forcibly removed him from the 2013 Subaru BRZ and pushed him onto the roadway. Hibbs then allegedly climbed over the center console and into the driver’s seat before driving away with the car and the teen’s wallet.
Police said the teen ran to a nearby business, Superior Lawn Care, 247 Marginal Road in Sewickley Township. Police canvassed the area for the stolen car, but did not locate it until the next day.
At 2:25 p.m. Sept. 5, the teen notified police that his bank card had been used near Youngwood. An hour later, police found the vehicle at a pizza shop in Greensburg, where witnesses told police they had seen a man matching Hibbs’ description.
Witnesses later reported Hibbs’ location to Greensburg police, who found him in possession of the teen’s wallet and detained him.
State police charged Hibbs with robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, felony theft, simple assault, terroristic threats and misdemeanor theft. He was arraigned Monday morning by District Judge Curtis Thompson and jailed on $75,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for noon Sept. 23 before Thompson.