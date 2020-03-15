Allegheny Health Network confirmed Sunday afternoon that Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills is treating an adult patient with confirmed coronavirus COVID-19.
According to the network, caregivers at Jefferson are following comprehensive safety protocols established by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in caring for the patient and in taking every step necessary to prevent illness exposure to others, including patients, visitors and other caregivers. Those precautions have been followed though every step of the patient’s care in the hospital.
A limited number of clinical staff members are caring for the patient, and they are wearing advanced protective equipment at all times. The hospital is limiting visitation with the patient, and all visitors are required to follow CDC-recommended precautions, including wearing protective face masks and gowns, and washing hands before and after the visitation.
The Allegheny County Health Department is taking the lead in assessing whom the patient may have come in contact with in the community.
No further information is being provided.
