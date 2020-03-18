Allegheny Health Network is opening four drive-up sites – including in Bethel Park – where people can be tested for Coronavirus.
The regional network and its owner, Highmark Health, said Wednesday the first of the sites, in the garage of the AHN Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford, was opening. The other three – at similar AHN facilities in Monroeville and Erie as well as Bethel Park – would be open within a week.
AHN officials said the locations will not provide on-demand or walk-up testing.
"Only patients who have been previously evaluated by an AHN-affiliated health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their clinicians may be tested at the drive-up collection sites at this time," the health care nonprofit said in a statement.
To minimize the potential for spreading the illness to others, AHN urged people who have flu-like symptoms that are associated with the contagious respiratory illness – namely shortness of breath, coughing and fever – to consult a health care provider. Patients can speak to a nurse by calling 412-Nurse4U or schedule a video consultation using the network's MyChart service online.
The new testing sites will be able to accommodate up to 20 people an hour. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No outdoor restrooms will be available for those waiting to be tested.
The address of each location is:
• AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford, PA 15090;
• AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 1010 Higbee Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102;
• 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146;
• AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506.
