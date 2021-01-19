Allegheny Health Network will be testing for COVID-19 at the Peters H+W Pavilion, 108 Gallery Drive, McMurray, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Patients must be experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath and cough to receive a test across AHN collection sites. While the CDC recommends testing for asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, AHN is taking this measure to best ensure adequate testing supplies are available for those experiencing symptoms and the most vulnerable of patients.
For AHN testing sites, patients must have a physician’s order and appointment. If patients don’t have an order, they can schedule a video visit by calling the AHN 24/7 on-call nurse line at 412-687-7348 or accessing their MyChart account to make an e-visit with an AHN provider.