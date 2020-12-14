The Allegheny Health Network is offering tests three days this week in McMurray to those who are showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
Testing hours are through 3:30 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Health and Wellness Pavilion, 108 Gallery Drive, off Route 19 just south of the Valley Brook Road intersection.
At this site, patients must have a physician's order and appointment. Patients without an order can schedule a video visit by calling the AHN 24/7 on-call nurse line at 412-687-7348 or accessing a MyChartaccount for an e-visit with an AHN provider.
While the federal Centers for Disease Control recommend testing for asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed to the virus, AHN is limiting its testing at mobile clinic and community sites through Saturday, Dec. 19, to patients who have a fever, shortness of breath and cough.
"AHN is taking this measure to best ensure adequate testing supplies are available for those experiencing symptoms and the most vulnerable of patients," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
Testing samples are collected with a nasal swab, and results typically take three to five days, depending on regional test volume. While waiting for test results, individuals should stay at home.