Coronavirus testing will be available at Canonsburg Hospital Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients interested in a test at the mobile testing vehicle are encouraged to make an appointment via Allegheny Health Network’s 24/7 Nurse On Call line at 412-687-7348. A doctor’s order is not required. Patients should either be experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, or believe they are at risk from contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Patients will drive through a secured area, and the sample is collected via a nasal swab. The process takes less than a minute, minus wait times. Test results take five to seven days, depending on test volume.
More information on testing offered by AHN can be found at ahn.org/coronavirus/where-to-go-for-help/testing.