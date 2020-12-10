Nurses working for Allegheny Health Network got a shot in the arm last week when they were surprised to learn they were featured as superheroes in a new Marvel comic book.
“The Vitals: True Nurse Stories” was released Dec. 3 and features real stories from nurses across the Western Pennsylvania hospital network explaining their battle against COVID-19 as comic book heroes.
“It was a really good day (when the comic book was released),” said Tracey Hynes, who works as a nurse manager at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills. “And it will continue and the nurses will get a boost out of this.”
The health care provider’s marketing department reached out to Marvel Comics several months ago about the idea, AHN spokeswoman Stephanie Waite said. From there, Marvel’s writers interviewed several nurses about the issues they’ve faced while fighting COVID-19, including heroic tales about nurses and doctors saving a patient despite their utter exhaustion, or connecting an ill patient to his family through video conferencing.
“At Marvel, we tell stories about heroes every day. But this story is special,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment. “It tells a story about our everyday heroes –the nurses and healthcare professionals working tirelessly and courageously to save lives.”
Hynes said the comic book helped to improve morale as the harshest wave of coronavirus hospitalizations are beginning to overwhelm area hospitals. She noted Jefferson Hospital and its AHN sister hospital near Canonsburg “were stretched thin” for a while because of the number of people coming in needing treatment.
“It’s busy here. Really, really busy. It’s been stressful,” she said of Jefferson Hospital. “We have a good handle on everything we’re doing care wise, but there just are so many people who are positive, so it’s putting an extra layer of stress. Everyone is being pushed emotionally, mentally and physically. But we’re resilient. We find a way and make it happen to provide the care that needs to be done.”
She and many other nurses didn’t know they were being featured in the comic book until the day before it was released. Since then, the health care teams at AHN’s hospitals across Western Pennsylvania have had an extra bounce in their step as they perform the difficult and draining work, she said.
“Everyone was flying high (when) it came out. It means a lot to the staff because they feel appreciated. Not that we didn’t feel that before, but a broader level appreciation of everything we’re doing and all the work,” Hynes said.
“Nurses don’t need people to praise us, but it does increase morale and makes you feel good about what you’re doing,” she added.
Claire Zangerle, chief nurse executive at AHN, said it was important for health care workers across the region and country to be honored, so it was a natural fit to partner with Marvel, which has produced legendary characters such as Spider-Man, Captain America, Ironman and The Hulk.
The difference here is this comic book tells real stories about real people.
“We are so proud of them, and we want to make sure they know how much we appreciate their exceptional work,” Zangerle said. “We hope that in seeing themselves as real Marvel Comics superheroes, they can take a moment to look back in pride on their exceptional work and compassion during an exceptionally difficult time for our communities.”
But Hynes and other nurses won’t easily accept the title of hero, even if many other people view them that way.
“Whenever you put nurses out as superheroes – which we never would refer to us as that – it does humanize us,” Hynes said. “While we’re doing our job, we are still people. Our hearts hurt when someone dies or when a family member can’t see someone or you see all of these patients by themselves.
“Yes, we cry. We feel everything. We feel stuff with the patients and the families,” she added.
With any great comic book story, there usually is a sequel. If that happens, Hynes would like to see other workers in the hospital – from house keepers to nursing assistants – prominently featured about the daily work they do during the pandemic and normal times.
“Maybe this is going to be a series of things? That would be awesome if it was. That would be great,” Hynes said. “Marvel did a wonderful job and I have no doubt that they could do a sequel and honor some of the other people who are in health care. They’re invaluable.”
And once the pandemic is over, could the AHN nurses even be featured in a blockbuster movie?
“Maybe on the big screen, too, one day?” Hynes said with a laugh. “It is very strange and very difficult, but it’s very humbling to feel this appreciated.”
The comic book has been sent to AHN hospitals and recruiting events, and there is an e-edition online at www.marvel.com.