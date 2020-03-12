Allegheny Health Network announced Wednesday that it will be placing temporary restrictions on people visiting hospital patients in response to the coronavirus and flu.
Patients at AHN hospitals, including Canonsburg Hospital, will be allowed only one visitor in their room at a time, according to a news release, and the company is discouraging any large groups of visitors in waiting rooms or lobbies.
Anyone experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms has also been asked to not visit the hospital “unless they are seeking medical treatment,” the release states.
AHN also encouraged visitors to wash or sanitize their hands before and after being in a patient’s room.
“At a time of heightened public health concerns related to both COVID-19 and a particularly severe influenza season, it is critical that we take every step possible to protect our patients and caregivers from the risk of exposure to infectious disease,” said Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s chief quality officer, in the release. “Patient and caregiver safety is our highest priority and we greatly appreciate the support and cooperation of visitors in the efforts we are making to minimize health risks to their loved ones.”
Last month, AHN implemented a pandemic response plan that allows practitioners to screen patients with symptoms of infectious respiratory diseases.
The company also created better access to telehealth, in which patients can “video visit” with physicians through the online MyChart, the release said, depending on a person’s health insurance plan.
“While calling 911 or going to the hospital is always best if you are experiencing a significant health emergency, the CDC and other health authorities are recommending that people who have flu-like symptoms call their doctor first to be screened before going into the office or to the emergency department,” Parker said.
He said patients can also call the AHN 24/7 nurse line, at 412-Nurse4U. He also encouraged video visits through MyChart.
“Through the convenience of a computer, tablet or mobile device, patients are just a few clicks away from a secure, face-to-face connection with an AHN clinician who can discuss their symptoms and concerns, and prescribe the care regimen they need,” Parker said.
Other hospitals in the area are also encouraging visitors to stay home if they’ve developed symptoms. Monongahela Valley Hospital said while it hasn’t limited the number of visitors, it is following state Department of Health guidelines.
“If anyone comes in with the symptoms, we’re treating them right away,” said Andrew Bilinsky, media specialist for Mon Valley Hospital. “To keep our patients safe, we’re asking any visitors who are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms to stay home.”
Stephanie Wagoner, marketing and community relations manager for Washington Hospital, said officials have signs posted in multiple locations, including the CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health unit, “asking visitors to please refrain from entering the unit if they are sick.”
“This is good policy for local residents to use any time they are visiting a hospital,” Wagoner said in an email.