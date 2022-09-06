AHN Canonsburg Hospital recently donated school supplies to Wylandville Elementary School as part of the hospital Engagement Council’s annual fall drive to help the local community.
Among the items the hospital employees donated for the drive were pens, pencils, notebooks, book bags, markers, glue, art sets, hand sanitizer, tape, and staplers.
“It was great being at the school to drop off the school supplies and meet everyone,” said Keith Zimmer, director of volunteer services at Canonsburg and Jefferson hospitals.
Wylandville Elementary Principal Shannon Balch said she appreciates the partnership with Canonsburg Hospital, and that the Engagement Council’s work positively impacts the lives of people in the community.
“Our school nurse, Mrs. (Becky) Loutsion, and five other nurses from this organization work within the Canon-McMillan School District providing quality care to our students daily,” said Balch. “They have been instrumental in keeping our students and staff healthy and safe throughout the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.