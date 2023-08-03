AHN Canonsburg Hospital will host a community health fair on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Oscar Romero Parish, 317 W. Pike St., Canonsburg.
The free event will offer blood pressure checks, biometric screenings, and health-care access. Activities include face painting, balloon animals, massage, pet therapy, book bag with school supply raffle, giveaways. First responder vehicles also will be on site.
