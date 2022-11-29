Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital is kicking off the Christmas season with its annual Holiday Basket Raffle and a Light-Up Night.
The basket raffle is running from now through Dec. 12, and baskets are on display in the hospital’s main lobby and hallways.
There are dozens and dozens of gifts baskets to choose from, with items including a Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill, Steelers tickets, Penguins tickets, scratch-offs, gift cards, mystery boxes containing cash, gift cards, and/or scratch-offs, a Cracker Barrel Adirondack rocking chair, Swarovski jewelry, a Louis Vuitton bag, an office table desk, a Yeti basket, a Keurig coffee maker, and more.
Tickets can be purchased at the hospital from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from now to Dec. 2, and Dec. 5, 7, and 9.
They also will be sold on Dec. 6 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Dec. 10 and 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Tickets cost $8 for five tickets or $1 for one ticket.
Winners need not be present.
All of the proceeds from the basket raffle benefit Canonsburg Hospital and its patients and community.
The raffle, which has been an annual event for at least 40 years, raises on average $17,500 each year.
Light-Up Night will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Canonsburg Hospital to light up the holiday tree and take pictures with children. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided, along with a small gift for every child.
The Chick-fil-A cow also will hand out giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.