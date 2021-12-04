AHN Canonsburg Hospital’s annual basket raffle is underway. Holiday baskets will be displayed in the hospital’s main lobby.
All proceeds from the fundraiser, one of the hospital’s largest each year, will go to the hospital’s general capital improvements projects. This year, 58 baskets will be raffled off during the event, hosted by the Canonsburg Hospital Volunteer Services.
Tickets can be purchased between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 6, 8 and 10; between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 9; and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 11 and 13. Winners will be drawn Dec. 13, and winners do not need to be present.