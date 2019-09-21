A Washington man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder is no longer facing charges filed four years ago in connection with an attack on a fellow inmate at the county jail.
Brandon Wolowski, 25, was serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill, Cumberland County, awaiting classification, when he was listed for a jury trial earlier this month before Judge John DiSalle.
Deputy District Attorney Leslie Ridge confirmed this week that her office decided against prosecuting Wolowski for the aggravated assault at the jail after conferring with the victim. She also had safety concerns.
Wolowski is “serving life plus 22 to 44 years,” she said. “It is dangerous to bring out a life prisoner who would be unshackled during the trial.”
In March, a Washington County jury decided against imposing the death penalty on Wolowski after convicting him of shooting and killing 37-year-old Matthew Matthias and injuring Matthias’ girlfriend, Michelle Powell, at their Fayette Street home.
According to trial testimony, the shooting happened when Wolowski tried to rob Matthias of guns on Jan. 8, 2013.
Wolowski is now serving his sentence at SCI-Greene.
One legal matter involving Wolowski that’s still unresolved is the inmate’s federal suit, filed in 2016 against five Washington County jail corrections officers. For a variety of reasons, four of them no longer work at the jail.
Wolowski claims he was mistreated by county jail staff and he is proceeding with the civil suit as a pauper.
Chief Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy, in a court order filed in July, anticipates holding a telephone conference to set a trial date.