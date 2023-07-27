The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, will be holding listening sessions in each of its three counties to receive feedback from consumers, caregivers, providers, advocates and other stakeholders to help shape the future of aging.
The Master Plan for Older Adults is 10-year, state-led and stakeholder strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The plan will be developed to reflect the needs and preferences of older adults in order for them to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
The listening sessions are intended to receive comments from the participants on key action areas such as housing, transportation, health and community supports, volunteering/employment, and information that is easy to access.
A session in Greene County will be hosted at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Jefferson Fire Hall, 1483 Jefferson Road, Jefferson. For reservations, call 724-852-1510.
The Washington County session will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at American Legion Post No. 175, 168 Park Ave., Washington. For reservations, call 724-489-8080, ext. 4430.
In Fayette, a session will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Uniontown Adult Recreation Center, 137 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown. For reservations, call 724-4430-4603.
And in the Mon Valley, a session will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, 305 Chamber Plaza, Conference Room A, Charleroi. For reservations, call 724-489-8080, ext. 4430.
Residents are encouraged to contribute input in the development of the plan on aging and to express opinions on how to address needs and preferences.
If you are unable to attend, you can still provide input on the plan by sending an email to AgingPlan@pa.gov, providing feedback on the online form found on the Pennsylvania Department of Aging website at www.aging.pa.gov/MasterPlan/Pages or by sending correspondence to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.