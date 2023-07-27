The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, will be holding listening sessions in each of its three counties to receive feedback from consumers, caregivers, providers, advocates and other stakeholders to help shape the future of aging.

The Master Plan for Older Adults is 10-year, state-led and stakeholder strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The plan will be developed to reflect the needs and preferences of older adults in order for them to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.

