After three years away, the factory sale of kitchenware from All-Clad Metalcrafters is set to happen Friday and Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The sale from Canonsburg-based All-Clad offers discounts of up to 70% off on cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, accessories and kitchen electrics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.