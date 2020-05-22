A Waynesburg man was hospitalized late Tuesday night after threatening borough police and injuring himself with a knife.
Police were called to the apartment of Kevin Allen Temple, 52, of 108 W. Greene St., about 11:39 p.m. for the report of an attempted suicide, according to the criminal complaint. When police arrived, they heard loud music and a man’s yell coming from the apartment, the complaint said.
“He barricaded himself in the house,” Waynesburg police Chief Tom Ankrom said Thursday. “He was yelling at them, threatening to kill them.”
When police knocked on the door, Temple allegedly shouted, “Come through that door and I’ll blow your head off!” according to Officer Nathan Hamilton’s affidavit.
Hamilton and Sgt. Billy Nichols broke a window to try to access the apartment, according to the complaint. Temple started throwing objects out the window at the officers. At one point, Hamilton wrote in the complaint, Temple charged at him with the leg of a table.
When the officer attempted to subdue Temple with a taser, he allegedly fled to the back of the apartment and was quiet for nine minutes while police waited for Ankrom and state police to arrive to back up officers.
According to the complaint, they found Temple “slumped in the shower,” unresponsive and not breathing. Temple had cut his wrist with a knife, Ankrom said.
“He lost a ton of blood,” Ankrom said. “His injuries were bad. I would have bet he was dead on the floor, if he hadn’t gotten up and started fighting us.”
Temple gasped for air before trying to fight officers again, the complaint said. Police were able to place him in handcuffs before he was taken by ambulance to WHS-Greene hospital. Ankrom said none of the officers were injured.
As of Thursday afternoon, Temple was still in the hospital for a mental health evaluation, Ankrom said. A warrant was issued for his arrest, as police charged him with six counts of aggravated assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.